Helen Virginia Lewis Archer, age 92, of rural Jacksonville finished her race Thursday, June 10th, at Heritage Health. Virginia was the daughter of Leslie Lewis and Mabel Allan Lewis, and lived on the same farm most of her life. Her parents and her husband, George, preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Wayne) Belcher, son Richard (Niki) Archer, grandchildren Christina Belcher, Sarah Belcher, Michael Belcher, Lauren Archer, Luke Archer, and many other “adopted” children and grandchildren that she acquired throughout her life.
Virginia attended Point School where she completed the 8th grade with the highest score in Morgan County. After finishing high school at Jacksonville High School, she attended Illinois College majoring in English. She taught 8th grade in Auburn, IL, and 5th grade in Jacksonville, IL, before stopping to raise her children. Virginia later worked as a bookkeeper for Three Square Feeds, in Murrayville, which she and husband, George, owned and operated for many years.
In her younger years, Virginia enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially the trips that she and George made to Alaska. In more recent years, she finally had time to indulge her love of reading and history.
The greatest joy of Virginia’s life came in the early ‘70s when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. The remainder of her life was spent getting to know Him better, encouraging other believers, and helping others know Him.
Virginia was known as a woman of faith and prayer. Her family members and friends attribute many of their successes to her diligent and persevering intercessory prayer. Family and friends also looked to her for wise advice, and she always had a listening ear and a kind word to share with others. She had the gift of hospitality and generously shared her homemade baked goodies with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Health for their excellent loving care for Virginia over the past 16 months. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to City Church or to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, Jacksonville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at City Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.