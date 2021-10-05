Helen Marie Hammond, 89, of Jacksonville, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born July 15, 1932, in St. Clair County, the daughter of John and Mary Knoblauch Heidenreich. She married Fred Hammond on September 10, 1955, at the Freeburg United Methodist Church in Freeburg, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2011.
Mrs. Hammond is survived by two children, Diana (Alex) Pratt of Palmyra and Eric Hammond of Jacksonville, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Rosemary Heidenreich and one brother, Roland Heidenreich.
Mrs. Hammond was raised in Freeburg and graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis. She became a Registered Nurse in 1955 and later worked as an R.N. at the Jacksonville Convalescent Center for 21 years. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the Mary Martha Circle. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed assisting her husband in his ministry. Mrs. Hammond enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing, and oil painting.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12 Noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.