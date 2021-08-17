Helen Louise Camerer, age 93 of Versailles and formerly of White Hall passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born August 2, 1928 in White Hall, the daughter of Roy Everett and Pearl Eva Herron Hutton. She married Raymond Keith Camerer August 7, 1946 in White Hall and he preceded her in death in 1978.
She is survived by a daughter, Rama Kaye Winn of Versailles, two grandchildren, Joseph Roy Winn of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Maegan Marie Woodridge of Hazelwood, MO, five grandchildren, Aaron, Adalyn, Allyson, and Landon Winn, and Janie Woodridge, and a sister DeLorisStrebel. She was preceded in death by her son William Camerer, two sisters, Virginia Hendrickson, Catherine Willis, two brothers, Warren and Robert Hutton, and a son-in-law, Neil Winn.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints in Pittsfield. She worked for a short time at Twin Cities Dress Factory in White Hall and cared for elderly people in their homes for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gardening, and canning.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com