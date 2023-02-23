Helen Breitweiser

Helen Elizabeth Breitweiser, 89, passed away at 6:20pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Heritage Health in Staunton. She was born on May 3, 1933, in Carlinville, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Emma (Gumm) Randolph. She married August Breitweiser in 1989, and he preceded her in death. Survivors include her granddaughter: Jennifer (Skip) Maulden, Daryl (Leah) Randolph, Sabrina Randolph, her great grandchildren: Mackenzie (Ben) Gallaher, Paige Randolph, Noah Randolph, Ashton Randolph, Breden Decker, her niece and nephew who she raised: Amanda (Steve Decker of Wood River) Decker of Shipman, Jason Cox of Shipman, many other nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Helen was employed for over forty years as a primer at Olin. She collected Winchester stuff, collected coins, and was a member of the Winchester Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Gene Randolph, a grandson: Bradley, and a sister: Dorothy Louise Cox.
In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bethlehem Church, 6975 Shaw Road in Shipman, Illinois. Pastors Cliff Woodman and Ray Robinson will officiate. Burial will be at Keller Cemetery in Chesterfield, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Church in Shipman.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.