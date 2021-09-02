Our beloved Hazel Wanda Bailey (née Hack) left our lives on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin Illinois, after 105 years and 6 months of a wonderful life.
Born in Mozier, Illinois, on January 30, 1916, to Virgil and Hester Hack (née Barnes), Hazel married the love of her life, Harold “Skeeter” Bailey of Batchtown, Illinois, at age 16 on December 31, 1932. Hazel and her “Romeo” Harold were married for 59 wonderful love-filled years. The two lived in the same home in Mozier until the passing of Harold in 1992, following which Hazel continued to live there independently until she reached 100 years of age.
Hazel was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Thomas Macauley, and all her siblings, brother Gerald Hack, and sisters Mildred Davis and Virginia Smith.
Hazel is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Marie Macauley and her husband, Thomas Patrick of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Linda Jane Pickerel and her husband, Kenneth Neal of Ft. Madison, Iowa. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kelly Macauley Churchill and her husband, Christopher of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mark Macauley and his wife Kathryn of Geneva, Illinois, Christopher Pickerel and his wife Liz of Burkburnett, Texas, and Suzanne Pickerel Scancella of Ft. Madison, Iowa, and by her three great grandchildren, Allison and Connor Macauley, and Brian Scancella.
Hazel also left behind many nieces and nephews. Holding a special bond with Hazel, Julie Davis Preston dedicated herself to being by Hazel’s side, bringing her much care, joy, comfort, and love several days each week for the last many years.
Hazel remains deeply loved by her family. She lives on in our hearts as a wonderful cook and baker who created countless warm memories of Sunday dinners, family gatherings around the dining room table, and a lifetime of precious moments with generations of loved ones.
An intimate gravesite service took place on Saturday September 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Anselm’s Cemetery, in Kampsville, Illinois. A charitable gift can be made in honor of Hazel Bailey to either The Activity Fund at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin, Illinois, or to the St. Anselm’s Cemetery Fund in Kampsville, Illinois.