Harvey Gibson

Harvey R (Russ) Gibson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, who passed away on October 1, 2016. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Gibson and Ethyl (Beadie) Bland, and two brothers, Raymond (Jack) Gibson of Kampsville, Illinois and Clinton Gibson of Paragould, Arkansas. He has one surviving brother, James (Jim) (Patti) Gibson, of Iron City, Tennessee. He is survived in death by three children, Nancy (Jim) Horman of Hardin, Illinois, John (Crystal) Gibson, of Medora, Illinois,and Justin (Tammy Nix) Gibson, of Carlinville, Illinois. He has 7 grandchildren, Mindy (Chris) DeClue of Bethalto, Lacey (Ricky) Ottwell of Jerseyville, Lance (Christina) Gibson of Jerseyville, Sandy (Darren) Kulp of Brussels, Jimmy (Lauren) Horman of Bethalto, Lauren Gibson of Medora, and Dalton Gibson of Carlinville. He has 11 great-grandchildren. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He loved being with his family and friends. He retired from the Alton School Board in 1974, where he was the head custodian. He was a self-taught musician for 70 years. He played music in the top country music bands in this area and played for some country music celebrities. He could play any stringed instrument you handed him and more. He never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
An open house Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday September 17, 2022, from 11:00-3:00 at the Pavilion in Kampsville, Illinois where lunch can be served at your own expense. Please make donations to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
