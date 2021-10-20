Harry Ward Mason, 73, formerly of South Roxana, passed away at 2:13am on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the emergency room at Christian Northeast Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1947, in East St. Louis, the son of Pete and Shirley Zimmerman. He was later adopted by Wally Mason. Harry graduated from Roxana High School in 1965 and enlisted in the Marines and fought for his country in Vietnam. He proudly served as a Brig Guard and a Radio Man. He married the former Kathleen Hanfelder on February 15, 1969, at St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include his children: Melanie Wilson and her husband: Steve of St. Peters, Missouri, Chris Mason and his wife: Karen of East Alton, Nick Mason and his wife: Julie of Wood River, his ten talented grandchildren: Cara Woodward and her husband: Vincent, Sharlee Mason, Nicholas Mason, Noah Mason, Ryan Wilson, Kendra Mason, Jackson Mason, Lukas Wilson, Jace Mason, two great grandchildren: Jasper Woodward, Daphnie Woodward, his twin brother: Larry Mason and his wife: Margo of Lake City, Florida, Ricki Lynn Broaddus and her husband: Gary of Middleberg, Florida, Colleen Blasioli and her husband: Rick of Wood River, Patrick Mason of Colorado, Tracy Collins and her husband: Kirk of Wheeling, West Virginia, Rick Schwartz and his wife: Joan of Valparaiso, Indiana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Harry retired from Shell Oil Company in 2000 where he worked as a carpenter, locksmith, trained apprentices and was a member of the HazMat Team. He also worked part time for the Village of South Roxana as a Police Officer. He was a former Village Trustee for the Village of South Roxana and was a member of the Wanda Cemetery Board of Directors. He was a member of the VFW and the Marine Corps League and helped with Toys for Tots. Harry taught conceal and carry classes with his twin brother, Larry. He also originated the Mason Mansion Haunted House and celebrated the 50th anniversary of it with his family last year. He was so proud of the work that he and his family put in. He would talk to any cashier, teller, or random stranger and they most likely talked to him about it.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Terry Lee Mason. Wood River:
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF Foundation) and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.