Harry Ellsworth Little, 95, of St. Peters, MO and formerly of Jacksonville and Winchester passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Peters, MO. He was born July 16, 1926 in Valley City the son of James Ray and Essie Maribelle Calhoun Little. He married Betty Lou Gobel and she preceded him in death. He later married Irene Six and she also preceded him in death.
He is survived by one daughter, Terry (John) Kane of St. Peters, MO; two sons, Danny (Teresa) Little of Meredosia and Steve (Lee Ann) Little of Winchester; 11 grandchildren, Lara (Bill) Schuler, Michelle (Rob) Fletcher, John (Laura) Kane, Erica Hedrick, Stephen (Tracy) Kane, Jennifer (Jeff) Schmitz, Jessica (John) Bogue, John Little, Eric (Abbe) Little, Shaun (Lauren) Little and Brett (Alicia) Little; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Patrica Ann Little; one great granddaughter, Mary Ann Schuler and three brothers, Kenneth Little, Lyndel Little and Norman Little.
Mr. Little owned and operated Little Oil Company in Winchester for 35 years. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of Our Saviour, the Moose and the American Legion and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.