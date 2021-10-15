Harrison Edward Summers, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 4:11pm at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born to Brendan and Rebecca Summers on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:25pm. Harrison was just learning to find his smile and his voice. He enjoyed cuddling with mom and watching sports with dad. He was the apple of his grandparents’ eyes and a beloved nephew to his aunts. He was loved by so many people and will be very dearly missed by all.
Survivors include his parents of Waverly, Grandparents, Greg and Rhonda Britton of East Peoria and Scott and Michelle Summers of Waverly, Aunts Elizabeth Britton of Lincoln and Karilyn (Nathan) Haney of Cape Girardeau, Great Grandparents Sharon Britton of East Peoria, Joyce Britton of Arkansas, Bennie and Judy Cashman of Olathe KS, and Larry and Karen Summers of Waverly, Great Aunt Charity Marr of Waverly, and cousins Faith (Zack) Belford of Waverly and Sydne Dean of Waverly.
Harrison was preceded in death by his great grandparents, George Britton, Earle Hamerstand, and Marilyn and Jack Scott.
A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday October 16, 2021 from 10 am until noon at the Waverly First Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hearts for Harrison at Warren-Boynton State Bank 201 East State Street, P.O. Box 19 Modesto, IL 62667
The Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of the arrangements.