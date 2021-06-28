Harriett J. Printy, 91, of Hillview died early Friday morning June 25, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Born in Jacksonville on July 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Allen) Nunes. She first married Eugene Fisher and he preceded her in death. She later married Thomas Printy and he also preceded her in death. Surviving are her children: James (Rebecca) Fisher of Downs, IL, Elizabeth (Ronnie) Talkington, Sr. of Mabelvale, Arkansas, step son: Steve Printy of Lodi, CA, grandchildren: Eric Fisher, Angie McLaughlin, Jason Fisher, Brian Talkington, Ronnie Talkington, Jr., Christie Wilson, Kelly Vandiver, great grandchildren: Amber, Connor, Sydney, Zach, Tyler, Jessie, Bylan, Emily, Christian, Bryson, Brandon, Abby, Presley, Lily, and a great-great-grandchild: Willard, a brother: Bill Nunes of Jacksonville also survives. She also raised Brian DeShasier as a son
Harriett was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a step son: Russ Printy, a brother Charlie Nunes, and two sisters: Mary Bryant and Mae Couch.
She had worked at the White Hall Dress Factory, The Bargain Barn and Casey’s.
Harriett loved hunting mushrooms, fishing, and yard sales. She was a member of the White Hall First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at the White Hall First Baptist Church. After the funeral service at 11 a.m. she will be buried in the White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the White Hall First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.