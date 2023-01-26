Greta Calvin

Greta Faye Calvin, 91, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
She was born November 5, 1931, in Freeman Spur, Illinois, to the late William E. and Edith M. (Cox) Johnson.
On May 7, 1955, Greta married Robert “Bob” Dean Calvin, in Alton. Together, they worked raising a family and working on the farm. Greta and Bob celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past year. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to helping her husband around the farm, she passed her time quilting and appreciating the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Ronald) Cameron, Darlene (Dennis) Badgley of Shipman; grandchildren, Amanda (DJ) Kroeschel, Amy (Jake) Dunsing, Alex (Rachel) Calvin, Chris (Francie) Cameron, Valerie (Mike) Kohlrus, Terry Crawford, Barb (Ron) Rawlings; sixteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; daughter in law, Sharon Hess; sister, Mona Rae Knox; and brother, Jerry L. (Sharion) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Calvin; brothers and sisters, Genevieve M. Fanning, Shirley A. Elliston, William G. Johnson, Lloyd R. Johnson, Richard L. Johnson; and one great granddaughter, Gentry Dierking.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Graveside service will begin at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Shipman Cemetery with Pastor Joel Lohr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greta’s name may be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.
