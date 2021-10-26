Gracie Mae Schneider, 85, of Jacksonville, died peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, surrounded by her family. She was born August 28, 1936, in Bloomington, the daughter of Harry and Mary Cain Brady. She married Harold Schneider on June 7, 1953, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2006.
Mrs. Schneider is survived by one daughter, Cynthia McCord of Jacksonville, three grandchildren, Erin Childs of Henderson, Nevada, Ryan (Megan) McCord of Glen Carbon, and Allison (Jordan Post) Tucker of Jacksonville; and nine great-grandchildren, Reece Edlen, Tyler Childs, Riley Childs, Ryder McCord, Evan Weatherford, Ryan Childs, Marley Tucker, Norah Tucker, and Harper McCord. She is also survived by her siblings, Helen Decker of Jacksonville, Shirley (Neal) Cooper of Manchester, Linda Flynn of Chandler, Arizona, John (Rosie) Brady of Jacksonville, Michael (Denise) Brady of The Woodlands, Texas, and Steven (Ellen) Brady of Champaign; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Kaye Matijevich (surviving husband, Michael of Henderson, Nevada).
Gracie served at Westfair Baptist Church for 43 years. In addition to her work as church secretary, Gracie sang in the choir, decorated the church for special events, and taught third and fourth grades at Westfair Christian Academy. She loved her work at the church and school and cherished her church family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, expert seamstress, and loved shopping and eating at Steak N Shake. She was kind, generous, loyal, and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Westfair Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with family interment to follow at East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.