Grace R. Hymes, 78, of South Jacksonville passed away Sunday evening, April 4, 2021 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. She was born July 2, 1942 in Auburn the daughter of Louis Alexander and Eunice Elizabeth Rigney Patton. She married Dale G. Hymes on September 23, 1961 and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2016.
She is survived by three children, Bryan (wife, Judy) Hymes and Penny Seifert both of Jacksonville, and Melissa (husband, Jack) Sanders of Bluffs; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren her sister, Lynda (husband, John) Hartz of Woodson; sister-in-law, Lois Ann Bentley of Chapin and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by twin sisters, Norine Deeder and Lorine Patton and her brothers, Urban Otto Patton, Roger Russell Patton, LeRoy Patton and Jerry Lyle Patton.
Mrs. Hymes retired from Excel in Beardstown. She had also been a caregiver for many years. She was a member of Chapin Christian Church. She enjoyed going on vacations with her family, going to garage sales and auctions and eating at Cracker Barrell and Bandana’s Bar-B-Que.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home or Chapin Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.