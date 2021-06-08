Grace Luella Huyear, 100 of Carlinville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Grace was born May 15, 1921, in Chesterfield, IL, a daughter of Vonly Adam and Ella (Clardy) Hewitt. Grace graduated from Chesterfield High School with the class of 1939 and obtained a AA in 1941 and a BA in 1958 from Blackburn College and a Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University. She married Harold Huyear July 12, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Carlinville. Grace spent her lifetime in education. She taught school at Keller, Bunker Hill, Chesterfield, and Carlinville North School. Grace served as an Elementary Coordinator for 10 years for Carlinville Unit School District. She taught general Ed classes for Lewis and Clark College in the evenings. Grace was a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Past President and Secretary of the Illinois Education and the National Education Association where she was life member. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; sisters, Frances Wiles, Marie Snidle, Betty Starkweather and brother, Edwin Hewitt Visitation will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, IL. Funeral Mass will be conducted at the church 11:00 am after visitation. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville. Grace is survived by her sister, Ione Huyear Lynn of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hewitt of Jacksonville, IL as well as several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church or Carlinville Area Hospital. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
