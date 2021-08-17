Glenn Edward Neff, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 14,
2021, at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville. Glenn was born at his family’s farm in rural Macoupin
County near Girard, on December 27, 1925, to parents Charles Edward “Eddie” and Opal
(Bristow) Neff.
The oldest of five children, Glenn cherished his experiences growing up on the farm. His strong
work ethic was shaped by his upbringing during the Great Depression and two world wars.
Glenn married the love of his life, Norma, in 1948, and the couple later welcomed two beloved
daughters, Carla and Linda. Following his service in the U.S. Army during World War II, Glenn
and Norma moved the family to Jacksonville in the 1950s, where he began a lifelong career as
a residential home builder. His love of work went well past his retirement, with home repairs,
lawn mowing, and special support and maintenance for Bright Beginnings Childcare Center
keeping him busy.
Glenn became a dedicated congregant of Centenary United Methodist Church in 1957. His
membership of the Masonic Lodge began in Virden and Girard in 1950. He joined the Harmony
Masonic Lodge in 1957, became Grand Master in 1962, and celebrated his 50-year
membership in 1999.
Glenn and Norma shared a love for travel, having proudly visited all 50 states and taking several
trips abroad. Glenn treasured time spent with his family and friends, whether it was teaching his
grandchildren how to hammer nails, golfing with buddies, or building birdhouses for family,
friends, and charity. One of Glenn’s proudest moments was participating in an Honor Flight to
Washington D.C. in 2011.
Surviving him is his wife of 73 years, Norma, his daughters Carla Neff and Linda (Richard)
Dunseth, and sisters Eileen Walk and Dorothy Klaus. Glenn was a loving grandfather to
grandchildren Abbi (Clint) Stevens, Sarah (Luke) Ginder, James (Cristina) Dunseth, Drew
(Swati) Dunseth, Michael (Kristin) Dunseth, and great-grandchildren Alexis and Madison
Stevens, Addie, Odin, and Judah Ginder, and Louis, Avi, Jillian, Autumn, and Llewyn Dunseth.
Preceding him in death are his parents Eddie and Opal, brother and sister-in-law Leonard and
Gerry, brother and sister-in-law Orval and Marilyn, and brothers-in-law Dale Walk and Wayne
Klaus.
A visitation will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday,
August 18, followed by a private family funeral and burial.
Memorial donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church and Shriners
Hospitals for Children. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.