Glenda M. Whitaker, 79, of Patterson passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born, May 28, 1942, in Pike County, the daughter of William M. and Cloe M. White Wigger. She married John David Whitaker, Nov. 23, 1961, and he preceded her in death, Mar. 26, 2020.
Surviving is brother, William “Bill” H. Wigger of Pittsfield; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ervin S. Wigger, Louis S. Wigger and Terry L. Wigger.
Glenda was a member of the Martin’s Prairie Baptist Church near Roodhouse.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice.
Surviving is brother, William “Bill” H. Wigger of Pittsfield; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ervin S. Wigger, Louis S. Wigger and Terry L. Wigger.
Glenda was a member of the Martin’s Prairie Baptist Church near Roodhouse.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Glenda Mae Whitaker please visit our Sympathy Store.