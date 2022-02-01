Gerald Heyen Sr.

Gerald A Heyen Sr., 91, of Shipman, died at 2:33 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.
He was born on February 11, 1930, in Shipman, to the late Edward and Louise (Brown) Heyen.
Gerald married Shirley Crays on May 5, 1962, in Carlinville. She survives.
He worked construction and was a farmer. Gerald was a member of the Shipman Mason Lodge 212, Shipman Local Labor Union, and Tri County Antique Club. He enjoyed auctions, tractor pulls, and antique tractors and shows.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughter Susan Heyen of Godfrey; two sons Gerald (Pam) Heyen Jr. of Columbia, MO and Eddie Heyen of Plainview; four grandchildren Josh Heyen, Jacob (Christina) Heyen, Jessica (Taylor) Heyen, Evelyn Heyen; two great grandchildren Kyzer Heyen and Emma Heyen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Louise; grandson Adam Heyen; brother Howard Heyen; two sisters Ruby Gentry and Arlene Watson.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Private family graveside will be held at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shipman Methodist Church.
Condolences and guestbook may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com