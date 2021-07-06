Gerald E. Day, 87, of Winchester passed away Saturday July 3, 2021 at home. He was born May 7, 1934 near Alsey the son of the late Claude and Frances Wilson Day. He married the love of his life, Junia Lawson, September 15, 1954 at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church near Alsey, and she survives at home.
Also surviving are his sons Mancel (wife Julie), Rodney (wife Cheryl), Kevin (wife Kerri) all of Winchester, Ken (wife Crystal) of Springfield; grandchildren Steven of Springfield, Kelly Sims (husband Adam) of New Berlin, Kaylee Garrett (husband Colt) of Winchester, Kaytlin Johnson (husband Travis) of Chatham, Konner (wife Jill) of Virginia, Parker (wife Serena) of Nashville, TN, Eli and Max of Springfield.
Also surviving are three great-grandchildren; Kendall, Carter and Kallan; sister Dorothy Cox (husband Jim); brother Darrel (wife Sandra); and sister-in-law Dixie Day and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his brother Gail.
Gerald worked for Freesen Inc. for 45 years. He owned and operated Day’s Earth Moving for 5 years before his retirement. He was an ordained minister and preached for over 50 years, serving as pastor at East Union, Walkerville and Barrow, where he retired in 2019 after 38 years.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday July 8, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service on Thursday. Private family burial will be in Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. Memorial contributions can be made to the Barrow Baptist Church or Sandy Creek Baptist Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com