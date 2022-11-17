Gerald Burch, 90, passed away on November 14, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Fieldon to Alva F. & Mattie E. (Phipps) Burch. He was a proud US Navy veteran. He loved hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, playing softball, and going on his jon boat. He would also always offer you a refreshment and tell you a joke. Jerry was also retired from Laclede Steel and a member of Fieldon United Church of Christ. He had a longtime companion, Joyce Pieper, and they shared 23 years together. They enjoyed each other, fishing, traveling, and taking care of one another. He is survived by his children: Gwen (Don) Schmoeller of Godfrey and Gerald F. Burch, Jr. of Chicago; his grandchildren: Brandi M. Brackett of Jerseyville and Steven Schmoeller of Godfrey; his companion: Joyce Pieper; his sister-in-laws: Francis Burch and Deb (Steve) Haag; his brother-in-laws: James Klunk, Joe Dunham, and Ralph (Yonnie) Dunham; and his several nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, grandson: Patrick Schmoeller, two wives: Mae (Dunham) Burch and Sonia Lawson, siblings: John (Esther) Burch, Robert Burch, and Alice Klunk, sister-in-laws: Mae’s identical twin Faye (Donald) Lavey and Bernita Dunham, nephew: Bobby Burch, and niece: Debbie (Burch) Hartley. Visitation will take place on November 19, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Funeral will take place on November 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Pastor Donna Smith-Pupillo will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Fieldon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fieldon United Church of Christ.
