George Reneldon Farrow Jr., 85, of Eldred, Illinois passed away Tuesday, 7:35 PM, May 4, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. George was born in the White Hall Hospital on February 11, 1936, the son of George Reneldon Farrow, Sr. and Verna Faye Bartlett of Eldred. He married Judith Margarette Campbell in the First Presbyterian Church in Kampsville, on April 21, 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2006.
Surviving are two sons, Mark (Brenda Beattis) Farrow of Meredosia, and Timothy (Terri) Farrow, of Ft. Collins, CO, two grandchildren, Laykon Farrow of Mt. Sterling, IL, and Haley Farrow of Ft. Collins, CO, a brother, Jerry (Sharyn) Farrow of Poway, CA, two sisters, Linda (Gary) Reif and Carol (Robert) Piper both of Jacksonville, one Sister-In-Law, Sharon (Lile) Ahrens of Springfield, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Farrow and a brother, Don Farrow.
George went to Eldred Grade School and Eldred High School through his 3rd year and finished High School in Carrollton, IL. George was a United States Air Force Veteran, joining in 1955 and was stationed in West Germany. George enjoyed several occupations including farming and later had a bait business. George and Judy loved roller skating, playing the piano, and later the organ. He enjoyed his coffee breaks at his favorite spots and visiting with everyone.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Eldred. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.