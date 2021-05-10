Gary William Greene, 76, of Jacksonville and formerly of Chapin, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. He was born January 28, 1945, in Beardstown, the son of Berneice Homer and William Greene. He married Linda Donovan on July 11, 1965, at the First Christian Church in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death in September 2019.
Gary is survived by three children, Lori (Mike) Nave of Punta Gorda, FL., Tim (Lori) of Concord and Troy (Brittany) of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Aaron Haggerty, Brennan Haggerty, Griffin Greene, Gannon Greene, Donovan Greene, Dawson Greene, Renner Greene, Asher Greene, and Nyla Bradshaw; one sister Elaine Kleinschmidt of Jacksonville, several nieces and nephews and special friend Lois Ann Bentley. Along with wife Linda, Gary was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and one brother, Roy Taylor Alderson.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Triopia High School. Gary spent his very early working career in construction and painting before entering the car business. After spending 20+ years of sales, management and ownership in the car business, Gary spent 26 years with UCM in Bluffs, IL.
Gary was active in the community and his kids and grandchildren’s activities throughout his life. Gary served as a member of the Triopia School Board, was a member of the Chapin Volunteer Fire Department, Chapin town board, Chuggin’ Chariots car club, founding member of the Chapin Big Country Days, coached in Chapin Little League and the Jacksonville Area Youth Football League. He was a member of the Jacksonville Moose and Elks lodges. Gary earned the prestigious Society of Sales Executives award from General Motors and several sales awards from the Chevrolet Truck Division of General Motors. He was also recognized by the Jacksonville Police Department with the Ike Flynn Civilian Service Award.
Gary liked cars but loved helping others and always being on the “go” looking for the next adventure. Gary was most passionate about his grandkids. His mission in life seemed to be to try and make their life better through being involved in their activities and interests. The grandchildren knew their number 1 fan was always in their corner regardless the situation or outcome.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Interment will be in the Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends on Friday, May 14 from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the South Jacksonville Rescue Squad or Chapin Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com .