Gary Roundcount

Gary D. Roundcount, 57, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
He was born on November 8, 1964 to the late Jerome and Rosemary (Angel) Roundcount. Gary married Sandi Hirschfeld on October 21, 1989 at St. Michael’s Church in Michael, IL.
Gary was currently working for Kansas City Southern Railroad, he previously retired as a Correctional Sergeant from Illinois Department of Corrections. Gary loved being a husband, father, and grandpa. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, mushroom hunting, arrowheads, and wood working. Gary enjoyed staying busy and loved spending time with family and friends. Gary served his community and was on the board for McCully Heritage Project. He previously served on the Calhoun County water board, Historical Society Board, and was the Calhoun County Republican Party Chairman. Gary was passionate about his family and life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Anne Marie (Adam) Hickson and Jordan (Brittany) Roundcount; one grandchild, Madelyn Hickson; siblings, Jerome (Betty) Roundcount Jr., Kenny (Cindy) Roundcount, Dianne (Tony) Bick, Terry (Connie) Roundcount, Christine (Floyd) Follis, and Gloria Ufer; mother-in-law, Carol Hirschfeld; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Charlie) Tepen and Lisa (Randy) Watters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Roundcount; Father-in-law, Charles Hirschfeld; and his niece Chasity Wickenhauser.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Calhoun Historical Society.
