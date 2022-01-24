Gary L. Mersinger, 54 of Wilsonville, Illinois passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Staunton Community Hospital in Staunton, Illinois.
Gary was born on July 19, 1967 in Highland, Illinois. Gary was a manager for Shop N’ Save and enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Gary is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Stephanie (Heiple) Mersinger; sons, Micah and Cory; daughter, Abby; grandchildren, Caimen, Grace and Aiden; mom, Sharon (Keilbach) Armstrong; brothers, Darrin and Jim (Jennifer) and many other close family members and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his dad; Thomas “Tom” Armstrong.
Gary wishes were to be cremated with no special services.