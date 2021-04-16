Gary David Bickmeier of White Hall, IL went to be with the Lord on April 14th 2021, at Memorial Hospital. He was 68 years old. Gary was born in Evansville, Indiana on July 8th 1952 to William and Carie Bickmeier. Gary was preceded in death by his parents William and Carie Bickmeier and step-mother, Betty Bickmier.
September 25th 1983, he married Jean Benner at Sandy Creek Retreat Center Barrow, IL. Gary is survived by wife Jean of 37 years, sons Daniel (Jeanette) Benner and Bill (Naemi) Bickmeier, three grandchildren: Bradlie, Joey and Anna and one great grandchild Sahvanna. He is also survived by one sister Sharen (Chuck) Gardner, one brother Don (Patsey) Bickmeier and many nieces and nephews.
Gary attended Hillview Baptist Church and was a Sunday school class teacher. Gary loved animals, gardening, working in his shop and playing basketball. He was a Cubs fan.
He graduated from Trivalley High School. He had a Bachelor’s degree from ISU and a Master’s degree from University of Illinois. Gary worked for Illinois and Iowa extension services for 33 years. After his retirement, Gary worked with farmers and was a substitute teacher. Gary started each morning with prayer and reading his bible followed by hobbies such as playing with his puppy Katie and spending time with family.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Daws Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in the Pinetree Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pine Tree Cemetery.
September 25th 1983, he married Jean Benner at Sandy Creek Retreat Center Barrow, IL. Gary is survived by wife Jean of 37 years, sons Daniel (Jeanette) Benner and Bill (Naemi) Bickmeier, three grandchildren: Bradlie, Joey and Anna and one great grandchild Sahvanna. He is also survived by one sister Sharen (Chuck) Gardner, one brother Don (Patsey) Bickmeier and many nieces and nephews.
Gary attended Hillview Baptist Church and was a Sunday school class teacher. Gary loved animals, gardening, working in his shop and playing basketball. He was a Cubs fan.
He graduated from Trivalley High School. He had a Bachelor’s degree from ISU and a Master’s degree from University of Illinois. Gary worked for Illinois and Iowa extension services for 33 years. After his retirement, Gary worked with farmers and was a substitute teacher. Gary started each morning with prayer and reading his bible followed by hobbies such as playing with his puppy Katie and spending time with family.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Daws Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in the Pinetree Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pine Tree Cemetery.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Gary David Bickmeier please visit our Sympathy Store.