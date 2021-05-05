Gale Mildred Bunt, 66, of Piasa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 20, 1954 in Carlinville to the late Miles and Mildred (Reader) Christopher.
Gale married Timothy J. Bunt Sr. on November 25, 1972 in Shipman. He survives.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, Jerseyville Community Hospital, and Goldfarb School of Nursing. She earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Maryville University and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau an honor society for nursing students.
Gale had a heart of gold who never met a stranger. She had a contagious laugh and a smile which would light up a room. Gale enjoyed camping with family and friends. She enjoyed four-wheeler rides and mudding.
Gale is survived by her husband, Tim Sr; son Tim Jr. (Rebecca) Bunt of Shipman; grandchildren Annalise and Jillian Bunt; Sister-in-law Marilyn Christopher; brother-in-law Bill Davis; adopted sister Lydia Mwaura and many beloved nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Mildred; brother Gary “Skinner” Christopher; sister Mary Jane Davis.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. Funeral service at 11am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shipman Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com
