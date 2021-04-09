Gail A. Pence, 53, of Woodson passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born, Jan. 6, 1968, the daughter of Donald D. and Shelby S. Shepherd Pence.
Surviving is son, Lucas (Holly) Brogdon of Roodhouse; grandchildren, Jake, Owen and Emma; parents, Donald and Shelby Pence of Murrayville; siblings Rhonda (Randy) Wahl of Murrayville and Randy (Dianna) Pence of Murrayville and dogs, Bella and Buttercup. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Anna Pence and Clarence and Eileen Shepherd and her brother, Gary Pence.
Gail was a member of the Athensville Baptist Church. She enjoyed going boating and spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
Surviving is son, Lucas (Holly) Brogdon of Roodhouse; grandchildren, Jake, Owen and Emma; parents, Donald and Shelby Pence of Murrayville; siblings Rhonda (Randy) Wahl of Murrayville and Randy (Dianna) Pence of Murrayville and dogs, Bella and Buttercup. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Anna Pence and Clarence and Eileen Shepherd and her brother, Gary Pence.
Gail was a member of the Athensville Baptist Church. She enjoyed going boating and spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Gail Ann Pence please visit our Sympathy Store.