Gage A. Wahl, age 32 of Jacksonville passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 in Jacksonville. He was born July 17, 1989 in Jerseyville, the son of Thomas Neff and Crystal Evans.
He is survived by his mother Crystal (Terry) Evans of Roodhouse, his father Thomas Neff of White Hall, maternal grandparents, Earl and Carol Wahl of Oreana, paternal grandparents, Dale and Opal Neff of Roodhouse, a daughter, Riley Wahl of Manchester, a son Quelin Lovekamp of Murrayville, two sisters, Elizabeth Thien of Roodhouse, Nichole Thien of Columbus, two brothers, Nathan Wahl of West Frankford, and Kevin Thien of Jerseyville, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He enjoyed sports and singing.
Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m Saturday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall.. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
