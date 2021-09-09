Frederick E. Newingham, age 80 of White Hall passed Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. He was born August 21, 1941 in Hillview, the son of Joseph and Mildred Henson Newingham.
He is survived by four children, Fred (Kelly Winters) Newingham, Lori Newingham, Gary (Kristy) Newingham, and Tim Newingham all of White Hall, four sisters, Margaret Jones of Thackerville, Oklahoma, Shirley (John) VanMeter, Judy (Leonard) Alexander both of White Hall, Elaine (Richard) Bagent of Shipman, one brother, Ted (Mickey) Newingham of Apple River, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Fred loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and his kitty cat.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time or services Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to North Greene Food Pantry. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com