Franklin J. Carmean, 86, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Jacksonville passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on December 19, 1934 in Winchester, IL the son of Glenn and Nora Madeline McEvers Carmean. He married Norma Anne Henderson on May 24, 1954 in Jacksonville and she preceded him in death on December 29, 2007.
He is survived by one son, Steven (Angelia) Carmean of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, George (MaryAnn) Carmean of Astoria, IL. In addition to his wife Norma, he was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one great-grandchild.
Franklin entered the United States Air Force in 1952 and served his country for over twenty-one years retiring in 1973 as a Technical Sergeant. He worked at Rid-All Pest Control in Jacksonville for over twenty years until retiring in 2008 and moving out to Las Vegas to be closer to his son Steven. He loved attending the car shows in Vegas which were year-round events in the Las Vegas area, he also loved his family especially his grandkids and his great grandkids.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield with military rites conducted by the Sangamon County Interveteran’s Burial Detail and the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Mask will be required at the cemetery. The family will meet friends and family on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.