Frank Edward Birdsell, 93, of Jacksonville died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Heritage Health in Springfield. He was born February 24, 1928 in Jacksonville, the son of Robert and Flossie Mason Birdsell. He married Annabelle Robinson on October 1, 1950 in Sinclair, and they just celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Surviving is his wife; a son, Edward Dale (Romonia) Birdsell of Harmony, NC; a daughter, Diana (Bob) Craner of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Amber (Dane) Riefesel, and Audra (Kyle) Salvo both of Missouri, and Travis (Maggi) Birdsell, Callie (Dr. John) Carson, and Megan (Joey) Lyon all of North Carolina; twelve great grandchildren, Alyssa, Jake, Corbin, Laney, Liam, Alice, Annabelle, Isaac, J.R., Chelsie, Charleigh, and Cody; three brothers, Alvin “Bud” Birdsell of Jacksonville, Clarence Birdsell of Florida, and Bill (Nancy) Birdsell of Virginia; a brother-in-law, Roy “Bud” Robinson of Jacksonville; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Birdsell of Lacon, IL, and Lula Mae (Norman) Suttles of Boyce, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Birdsell; brothers and sister-in-laws, Doris Robinson, Charles “Mutt” (Marjorie) Robinson, and James “Bill” (Betty) Robinson; and a nephew, Jimmy Robinson.
Frank was a Navy Veteran serving during Peace Time after WWII. He was a member of Wesley Chapel in Jacksonville. He retired after 27 years of being a Teamster truck driver for JSP Trucking. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing, hunting, and gardening.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Wesley Chapel or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.