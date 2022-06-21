Our beloved parents, Frank and Linda Murphy passed away after 28 years of marriage. Inseparable from day one, Frank Murphy, 73 and Linda Murphy, 64, died together on 6/17/2022 while riding their motorcycle through the Illinois countryside. Saddened to lose these two anchors of our family, we are grateful for the time we shared with them.
Frank was born on August 25, 1948, in Golden Eagle, IL to Russel and Francis (Zimmerman). A hunter and fisherman, he also owned and tinkered on stock cars, cruised on his motorcycle, and spoiled his dogs. Linda was born on December 19, 1957, in Highland, IL to Robert Ammann and Dorothy Mollet. A caring mother, she loved hosting family holidays, spending time with friends, baking for others and sharing her infamous Chicken and Dumplins', and of course, riding with Frank on the bike. As a couple, they travelled often to The Great Smokey Mountains, searched for treasures at flea markets, and just loved spending time with family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Margie Murphy, a brother Patrick Murphy, and a grandson Zachary Norman.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather Fred Bird, a brother Micheal Amman and his wife Helen.
They are survived by children, Carol (Tim) Friedel, Kim (Scott) Norman, Marc (Kathy) Lile, Matt (Sherry) Lile, and Lisa (Phil) Manhart. Siblings, Jessie (Robert) Hartman, Shirley (Gilbert) Kinder, Lonnie (Betty) Ammann, Nancy (Jeffrey) Benson and a sister-in-law, Deborah Murphy.
Both Frank and Linda loved their grandchildren: Jordan, Alanna, Chava, Jeriah, Austin, Josie, Samantha, Abigail, Olivia, Trevor, Gabriel, Gavin, Juliauna, Brayden, and Kevin. Great Grandchildren: Amirah and Rayhlynn. They both also had numerous nieces and nephews that they loved spending time with.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday June 24, 2022, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
Memorials can be made to Cresswell Cemetery or Golden Eagle Trap Team.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.