Francis “Harvey” Retherford, 77, of Carrollton died on Monday evening August 23, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Born in Carrollton on April 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Lee “Jim” Retherford and Doris Taylor Retherford.
He married the former Connie Nord and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2000. Surviving are a daughter Janelle (Raymond) Hardwick of Carrollton, a son Francis “Bo” Retherford of Greenfield, a daughter Janice (Everett Roberts) Woelfel of Rockbridge, grandchildren: Kayla, Michael, Amber, Terri and Blake, a brother Charles “Ed” (Edith) Retherford of Sterling and a sister Carol Wilson of Carlinville.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a great granddaughter: Lillian, a sister Katherine Young and a brother John Retherford.
Harvey love farming and hunting. He also enjoyed fixing up demo derby cars. He will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. on Friday August 27, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.

