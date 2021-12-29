Francis Eugene “Sonny” Surratt, 79, died at 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Jacksonville on September 25, 1942, one of three children born to Francis Robert and Mary Helen (Stucker) Surratt.
Sonny graduated in 1961 from Franklin High School, and three weeks later joined the United States Army where he served our country honorably.
Never one to shy away from a hard days work, he was employed as a Foreman at Laclede Steel Company for 33 years, prior to his retirement.
He married the former Doris Jean “Jeanie” Baze on December 25, 1964 at First Baptist Church in Jerseyville and together they were blessed with three children and 33 years of marriage, prior to her death on May 15, 1998.
Sonny was later blessed with the friendship and loving companionship of Julia Coffman, sharing in many wonderful memories together with their families for the past 21 years.
Surviving are his companion, Julia Coffman of Carrollton; a son, Kenny Surratt of Jerseyville; two daughters and a son in-law, Vicky Surratt and Janeen and Ron Edwards, all of Pleasant Hill; four grandchildren, Logan Surratt of St. Charles, Missouri, Laura (Andrew) Routh of St. Charles, Missouri, Janessa (Braden) Daman of Rockport and Corben (Kayleigh) Edwards of Pleasant Hill; four great grandchildren, Layla, Brock, Reed and Oakley; Julia’s two daughters, Kimbery Cory of Saint Louis, Missouri and Susan Breden of Hardin; Julia’s grandchildren, Randy Cory of Saint Louis, Missouri, Paul Cory of O’Fallon, Illinois, Brittany Breden and her companion, Joshua Garrison of Hardin and James Breden of Hardin; Julia’s great grandchildren, Cayden, Caleb, Chloe and Caylee; two sisters and a brother in-law, Katherine and Linford “Bud” Manker and Brenda Johnson, all of Jacksonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Virnel (Allen) Stucker.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Graveside services will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton, with full military honors being conducted.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com