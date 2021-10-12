Frances Crain, 70, passed away unexpectedly at 7:15am on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the emergency room at Staunton Community Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1951, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Denzel M. and Dortha L. (Griffen) Conner. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Susan and James Garrison of Staunton, a son: William Crain, Jr. (fiancé: Amy Hancock) of Staunton, five grandchildren: Cheyenne Crain (Zach Pruden), Caleb Crain, Stephen Warren III, Savannah Warren, Olivia Crain, two great grandchildren: Payton Chapman and Dylan Pruden of Staunton, her sisters and brothers in law: Deliah and Larry Reams, Alice and Kenny Hellrung, Neva and Marvin Wells, Glenda and Gordon Brewer, Elsie Vinson, her brothers and sisters in law: Harold and Marry Conner, Gerald and Debbie Conner, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Frances was employed for over twenty years as an inspector at Olin Winchester. She attends the Bunker Hill Assembly of God Church.
In addition to her parents and her former husband: William Crain, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert, Denzel and Richard.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks will be required.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.