Floyd E. Virgin, 82, of Manchester passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at White Hall Nursing and Rehab. He was born, Nov. 2, 1938, the son of Walter and Pearl Mutch Virgin. He married, Sharon L. Haley, Jul. 2, 1960.
Surviving is wife, Sharon of Manchester; children, Cheryl Moore of Pittsfield, Brad (Debbie) Virgin of Manchester and Deanne Virgin of Winchester; grandchildren, Dillon Moore of Griggsville, Cressa Gordley of Mason, OH and Holly Virgin of Manchester; great grandchildren, River Moore, Miles Moore and Collin Brown and brother, Clyde Virgin of Naples, FL. He was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Virgin.
Floyd was a Navy veteran who served from 1955 to 1959. He was employed by Mobil Chemical for 33 years. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in the Manchester Cemetery. A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Winchester EMS.
