Florence Evelyn Holmes Bradley, 90 of Winchester passed away Wednesday evening September 8, 2021 at the Scott County Nursing Center. She was born January 7, 1931 in Hillview the daughter of the late Fletcher and Josephine Newingham Lawson. She married Kenneth Russell Holmes and together they had 8 children, Brenda Angenendt of Winchester, Connie Jones of Roodhouse, Larry (Paula) Holmes of Jacksonville, Ronnie (Cindy) Holmes of rural Roodhouse, Gordon (Donna) Holmes of Winchester, Paul (Ruby) Holmes of Bluffs, Lloyd (Tracy) Holmes of Glasgow, Lyndell (Carol) Holmes of Winchester. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, a sister Nadine Leonard and a brother Lloyd Lawson. Preceding her in death were her husbands Kenneth Holmes, Ralph Elliott, and John Bradley, sisters Janet Wilt, Lois Angenendt, Virginia Long, Jeanette Ruyle, Lillie Bunch, brothers Fletcher Lawson, Everett Lawson, and Otto Leroy Lawson.
Florence was a caring and compassionate woman who loved her family and caring for others. She worked as a nurses aid at Holy Cross Hospital, Our Saviors Hospital, Scott County Nursing Center as well as caring for elderly in their homes.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday September 11, 2021 in the Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Scott County Nursing Center.