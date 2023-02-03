Evelyn Stephens

Evelyn “Joan” Stephens, age 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
She was born on February 24, 1944, in Cairo, IL, the daughter of the late Wallace and Helen Katherine (Wright) Cook. She married the love of her life John Stephens on May 4, 1963, at the Meadowbrook 1st Baptist Church. He survives.
Joan was devoted to Christ and she and her husband have attended Life Point Church in Carrollton for many years. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Joan had unique pet names for each of her children. She loved gardening, plants, especially roses, and being outdoors. Joan enjoyed decorating the house for each holiday and even just for Tuesday. Most of all, she loved The Lord. She spent very much time sharing her faith and praying for others. Through any trouble life brought-which were very many, she sought The Lord. She was happy to tell everyone about the saving Grace of Jesus Christ. She often celebrated His love in good times and in bad. Her faith in Christ has reached many and through the many will reach on and on.
Along with her husband, Joan is survived by her children, Shelley (Jim) Embry of Greenfield, and Mandy (Nathan) Joyce of Godfrey; a sister, Beverly Craig of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren Jayme Buckley, Heather Herrin, Stephanie Herrin, Noah Herrin, Joshua Heaton, Dylan Embry, Delaney Miller, Alex Stephens, Sean Stephens, Lydia Steckel, Calvin Joyce, and Grant Joyce; 15 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers James Cook, and Gary Cook; children John Stephens Jr., James Stephens, David Stephens, Robert Stephens, and Emily Sonnier; and grandchildren Ashley Herrin and Scarlet Daisy Jane Joyce.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 12 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Brian Gruen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association.
