Evelyn Marie Pipkin, 86, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center.
Born July 26, 1935 in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Joseph Pipkin, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGarrah) Tipton.
Evelyn worked as a sales clerk for Sears for several years. She was a faithful member of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton.
Survivors include a sister, Harriet Matthews of Moro; a brother, Charles William Tipton of Mattoon, IL; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry Lee Tipton and Joseph Pipkin, Jr.
Evelyn made a gift of her body to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A memorial services may be held at a later date.
