Evelyn I. Nejmanowski, 95 of Arlington, TX, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Dallas, TX. Evelyn was born May 14, 1926, in Michigan, a daughter of Edward and Katarzyna (Grudniak) Ochylski. She married Delbert Nejmanowski in 1948. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delbert and sons Richard "Rick and Jeffrey D. Evelyn was a retired business owner. She took pride in being a homemaker and raising her nine children. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL. Prayer service will be recited at 3:45pm. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00am, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville. Friends and family are invited to a brunch at Reno's Pizza on North Broad, from 11:45 am to 2:00pm after the funeral mass. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Brandenburg-Rees of Carlinville, IL, son, Bruce R. Nejmanowski of Murphysboro, IL, daughter, Pamela Cook of Arlington, TX, daughter, Barbara S. Kiss of Carrollton, TX, daughter, Regina M. Purdue of San Rafael, CA, son, Patrick (Michael) Nejmanowski of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Patricia J. Nejmanowski of Portland, OR, brother, Edward Ochylski of Vero Beach, FL, sister, Diana Hennigan of Evergreen Park, IL and brother, Leonard Ochylski of Pleasant Hill, IA. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army . Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Nejmanowski, please visit Tribute Store
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Alton man charged with animal cruelty
- Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine responds to Pritzker's indoor masking order
- Man accused of drug and weapons possession
- Suspects in East St. Louis bank robbery now in custody
- Baby killed in interstate crash
- Haine opposes parole for Paula Sims
- Police shoot, injure man firing gun near Alton
- Love at first bite
- Nathan Gilreath
- New COVID-19 mitigations announced