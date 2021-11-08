Eugene “Ivan” Milhime, 78, passed away at 9:50am on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care Center. He was born on February 4, 1943, in Alton, the son of the late Howard and Clara (Groppel) Milhime. Survivors include his brother in law: Winifred “Earl” Dale of Cottage Hills, his nieces and nephews: Pamela (Glenn) Walker of Bunker Hill, Tina (Steven) Doerr of Hamburg, Winifred (Debbie) Dale III of Alton, Troy (Becky) Dale of Bunker Hill, Jason Dale of Cottage Hills, many great nieces and nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
Ivan was formerly employed at the Paul Davis and Son Grocery Store. He enjoyed cooking, BBQ’ing at Paul Davis, buying and working on lawn mowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by his sister: Dorothy Dale, and three brothers: Edward, Doug, Pete.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.