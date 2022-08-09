Eugene Beisman

Eugene N. Beisman, 75, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his home in Batchtown, IL.
He was born February 3, 1947, in Batchtown, IL, to the late John and Dorothy (Peters) Beisman.
He married Barbara Maag on June 14, 1969, and they recently shared their 53rd anniversary together.
He served in the United States Army for two years during the Vietnam War. Gene went to work for Calhoun Drilling Company and worked as an operator and then went to work for Calhoun Lumber until he retired, he also loved to farm. He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Richwood fire department and was a member of the Batchtown American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Keith (Jayme Lemons) Beisman and Michelle (Shawn) Motley; five grandchildren, Kelsey Porter, Trenton Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Grayce Beisman, and Ryker Beisman; and three great grandchildren, Makayla Chapman, Easton Porter, and Madeline Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:00 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Burial to follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown, IL.
