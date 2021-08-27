Eric Matthews, 59, of Canton, passed away at 12:45 AM on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Graham Hospital. He was born on October 26, 1961 in Jacksonville, IL to Robert and Delores (Corbin) Matthews.
Surviving is his parents, Robert and Delores (Corbin) Matthews of Jacksonville, IL; one brother, Mark Matthews of O’Fallon, MO; and two nephews, Mitchell and Brian Matthews of O’Fallon, MO.
Eric owned and operated Capitol Music & Records in Canton, IL. He was also a well-known entrepreneur in Canton, IL.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. An additional memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL. Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, IL. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society. To view Eric’s DVD or to make online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com or www.airsman-hires.com