Emma Jean Schmidt, passed away on September 9, 2021 at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville, IL.
She was born on November 11, 1935 to the late Francis and Evelyn (Killebrew) Webster.
Emma married Irving Schmidt on December 5, 1954 in Pearl, Illinois.
Emma love quilting, gardening, fishing and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg, Illinois.
Emma is survived by her three sons, Dennis R. Schmidt of Williamstown, KY, Dr. Kenneth (Diane) Schmidt of Chatham, IL, and Larry (Anna) Schmidt of Godfrey, IL; she had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank (Barbara) Webster; three nephews John Webster of Hamburg, Monty (Jennifer) Webster of Godfrey, and Matt Webster of Hamburg; and one great nephew, Tyler Webster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am Monday, September 13, 2021 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Service will be held at 11 am Monday, September 13, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Indian Creek Cemetery.
