Ellen Louise Miller, 76, of Merritt passed away Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at her home. She was born August 1, 1944 in Beardstown the daughter of Lloyd L. and Maggie W Russell Hankins. She married Arthur Wayne Miller on April 17, 1965 and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2020.
She is survived by four sons, Joseph L. Miller (fiance’, Jennifer) of Merritt and David W. Miller of Jacksonville, Michael Aaron Miller (Misty Davidson) of Merritt and Joshua A. Miller (Crystal) of Meredosia; 22 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one brother, Chuck Hankins of Jacksonville; one sister, Carol Perkins of Bloomington and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Englebright; one son, Robert W. Miller and one brother, Bob Hankins.
Mrs. Miller retired from Passavant Area Hospital after 22 years, where she had been a secretary. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Green Cemetery near Bluffs. The family will meet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Morgan County Right For Life. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.