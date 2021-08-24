Elizabeth M. White, 91 of Perry passed away early Tuesday morning August 24, 2021 at Pittsfield Manor. She was born July 29, 1930 in New Salem the daughter of the late Floyd Edwin and Josie Maud Bimson Cooley. She married Dale White June 26, 1948 in Pittsfield.
Elizabeth was active throughout her life as wife, mother and grandmother. She was involved as a 4H leader, FHA, PTA, Jr. Auxiliary leader, American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and Perry Presbyterian Church and the Women’s Guild at the church. She worked at the Kurfman Store in Fishhook, Perry Locker and Tom’s IGA in Griggsville.
Surviving are her daughters Cheryl (Mark) Dickerson of Perry, Ann (Frank) Favazza of Memphis, TN, Anita (Bill) Orrill of Panama City FL, Nine grandchildren; Paul (Marie) Dickerson, Timothy (Shanon) Dickerson, Brandon (Christy) Favazza, Fr. Robbie Favazza, Joe (Emily) Webel, Heather (Doug) Henry, Jon (Kerensa) Webel, Jessica (Jeremy) Flynn), Delanie Orrill, 20 great grandchildren, her sister Waunetta Ingram of Independence, MO, 4 sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband in 2009, her daughter Karma Webel (surviving husband Rick of Versailles) and 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday August 26, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 pm until the time of the service at the funeral chapel. Memorials can be made to the Wilson McCord Cemetery Association.