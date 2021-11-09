Surviving are two children, Vicky Lea Phares of Jacksonville and Robert “Alan” (Patti) Johnson of Winchester; two grandsons, Josh Phares (companion, Stacy Bradshaw and her daughter, Izzie Bradshaw) of Jacksonville and Blake Johnson of Winchester; two sisters, Helen Copley of Eldred and Carol Heberling of White Hall; and sister-in-law, Doris Behnen of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by siblings, William Behnen, Mary Darwent, and John Behnen and nephew, Mark Darwent.
She was a member of Our Saviors Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Before her retirement, she was employed by Passavant Hospital for over 20 years.
Liz’s greatest joy in life was being a loving mother to her children and devoted grandmother to her two grandsons.
There will be no services at this time. The Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is overseeing the arrangements.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth "Liz" Corine Brown please visit our Sympathy Store.