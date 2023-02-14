Elizabeth Grissom

Elizabeth “Betty” (Buchanan) Grissom passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023, at her home. Betty was married to Richard “Wolf” Grissom for the last 47 “lovely years”. Wolf and Betty had three children; Michelle, Richie, and Billye Jo. Betty was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her siblings Danny (Debbie) Buchanan, Jimmy (Nikki) Buchanan, Lois Clowers, Joeanne (Greg) Feyerabend, and Roberta (Gary) Lee.
Betty is remembered by her family for all the great things she did, even when she had not much to give. Betty loved making quilts for all those she loved, coloring pages with her sisters, Shanghai tournaments with her close friends and grandchildren. One quote she would say during a game if she was not winning was, “are you shitting me”? She loved to dance, spend time with family, bake tons of goodies for everyone at Christmas time. One of her famous baked items was her Miracle Whip Cake! She never forgot a birthday when it came to her famous cake!
Services for Betty will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral home in Hardin, IL from 10am -1pm and a dinner to follow at the Kampsville American legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com