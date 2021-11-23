Eleanor M. Mason, 90, of Jacksonville, formerly of Murrayville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Cedarhurst in Jacksonville. She was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Scott County, the daughter of Owen B. and Myrtle Ham Lael. She married Glenn E. Mason, June 14, 1953, in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death Sept. 28, 2018.
Surviving are children, Gordon (Cheri) Mason of Murrayville and Joyce (Jeff) Jacobs of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Andrew Mason, Ashleigh (Harvey) Sorrell, Amie Tannahill, Jill (fiancé, Jake) Jacobs and John Jacobs; great grandchildren, Briella, Mason and Grayson Sorrell and Marllie and Blake Tannahill; sister, Carolyn (Larry) Summers of Jacksonville and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lael of Ashland. She was preceded in death by siblings, Donna Farmer, Marilyn Smith, Maxine Homer, John Lael and infant brother, Richard.
Eleanor was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was a 1948 graduate of the Chapin High School. Eleanor worked along side her husband, Glenn, running the Mason Grocery store in Murrayville for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Private services will be conducted by the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. Interment will be in the Murrayville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Cedarhurst or the First Baptist Church.
Surviving are children, Gordon (Cheri) Mason of Murrayville and Joyce (Jeff) Jacobs of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Andrew Mason, Ashleigh (Harvey) Sorrell, Amie Tannahill, Jill (fiancé, Jake) Jacobs and John Jacobs; great grandchildren, Briella, Mason and Grayson Sorrell and Marllie and Blake Tannahill; sister, Carolyn (Larry) Summers of Jacksonville and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lael of Ashland. She was preceded in death by siblings, Donna Farmer, Marilyn Smith, Maxine Homer, John Lael and infant brother, Richard.
Eleanor was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was a 1948 graduate of the Chapin High School. Eleanor worked along side her husband, Glenn, running the Mason Grocery store in Murrayville for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Private services will be conducted by the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. Interment will be in the Murrayville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Cedarhurst or the First Baptist Church.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Eleanor Marie Mason please visit our Sympathy Store.