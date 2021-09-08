Edwina “Kris” Lois Teubner, 58, of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on January 26th, 1963, in Sacramento, California the daughter of Edwin Warneck, Sr. and Janetta Bray. She was previously married to Lester Teubner, and he survives.
She is survived by two children, Jeremy (Rhonda) Teubner of White Plains, Maryland and Floretta (Dennis) Morris of Jacksonville; ten grandchildren, Marissa, Alexis, Joseph, Kirsten, Juliana, Olivia, Tyson, Colin, Lillian and Madison; one great grandchild, Miah Sumpter; two brothers, Edwin (Elizabeth) Warneck, Jr. of Chatham and Robbe Warneck of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild Kirklin Adams.
Kris worked as a dog groomer at Canine Clipper for more than thirty years in conjunction with Dr. Zeller at Cass County Veterinary Clinic. She also worked as a hairdresser out of her house in Chapin when her kids were growing up and as a current side job. She was an avid bowler having bowled for several decades and participating in local and national tournaments throughout the country. She enjoyed boating and the lake in her free time with her friends. She was of the Lutheran faith.
The family will meet friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10:00 – 12:00 pm at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to Pathway Services. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.airsman-hires.com