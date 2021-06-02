Edwin Evans, 92, of Winchester passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born, Nov. 19, 1928, in Winchester, the son of Homer and Bessie Shepperd Evans. He married Lorraine Guinnane, Jan. 21, 1951, in Pocahontas, AR. She preceded him in death, Jan. 14, 2010.
Surviving are children, Wayne D. (Kathy) Evans of Springfield, Kevin S. Evans of Winchester and David A. “Andy” (Hope) Evans of Chatham; two grandchildren, Samuel and Lucas Evans and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Edwin was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Winchester American Legion Post #442. He served as the Winchester mayor for four terms, an alderman for many terms and on the Winchester Fire Dept. Edwin was employed at JDC as an operating engineer from 1988-1996 and worked as a service manager at Marshall Chevrolet for 32 years.
A private graveside service will be held. Memorials are suggested to Winchester American legion Post #442 or Scott County Dog Rescue. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
